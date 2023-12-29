Backstage unhappiness possible reason for recent AEW exit - Reports 

Over the last few weeks, many on-screen and backstage AEW names have exited the company after their contracts ran out. One of them was Dana Massie, the wife of Matt Jackson; the news of who's departure stunned many. Now, it is being reported backstage unhappiness was a possible reason for her exit.

It's no secret that Matt and Nick Jackson have been controversial names in the wrestling business. While their in-ring exploits are second to none, the backstage going on around them has kept many fans intrigued. The events after All Out 2022, where CM Punk reportedly got into a major fight with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, are still fresh in fans' memories.

Though it's been more than a year since the incident, it seems like it continues to impact the backstage environment in All Elite Wrestling. It was recently reported that Dana Massie was leaving Tony Khan's company after her contract expired.

Expand Tweet

According to the latest update by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Massie leaving was due to her unhappiness with the company not publicly defending her husband and Nick Jackson following the events of Brawl Out.

Shawn Spears also announced his AEW exit recently

Reports of Shawn Spears leaving AEW on amicable terms surfaced recently. Following this, Spears himself confirmed his departure from the company. It was noted that the former WWE star would become a free agent from January 1, meaning fans can expect him to show up anywhere in the coming days.

Expand Tweet

Spears had a topsy-turvy career in All Elite Wrestling. Despite being a part of the promotion since its inception, he never tasted main event success. Though he was part of the short-lived yet uber-successful stable The Pinnacle, his run soon fizzled out, and he only sporadically competed on TV in recent months.

Which has been the most surprising AEW departure to date? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.