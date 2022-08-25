Backstage update on reported reason of preponement of CM Punk and Jon Moxley AEW title match 

There is further reported insight as to the reasoning behind AEW All Out's proposed main event being moved to tonight's Dynamite.

Last week, it was shockingly announced after a night of the pair going at each other verbally and physically that CM Punk and Jon Moxley will battle to unify their world titles during this week's Dynamite.

It is now being reported by Fightful Select that Moxley was in favor of the move, with one source said to have indicated that it was the Purveyor of Violence's pitch. The same source also alleged that CM Punk eventually agreed to it, lending the belief that there may have been some pushback.

It remains unknown whether this is connected to Punk's reported issues. Will Washington noted on Grapsody that he had personally heard that there was an idea to potentially increase ticket sales ahead of the Cleveland AEW show this week.

However, Fightful further reported that AEW have given no official word on that particular detail. There have also been no indications as to the creative direction heading into and beyond tonight's show.

CM Punk and Jon Moxley went to war verbally and physically during last week's AEW Dynamite

A week after CM Punk's heroic return from injury, he and Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley came face-to-face in the middle of a ring.

Punk had already dragged his opponent through the mud, making several references to WWE in a tirade involving digs at Eddie Kingston and a comparison to Moxley's roles in the SHIELD and the Blackpool Combat Club.

He had prior to that called out Hangman Page to no reply, dismissing the Anxious Millennial Cowboy as "coward sh*t" as the champion fired on all cylinders.

Eventually, Moxley made his way to the ring to imply that Punk's move to AEW was a cash-grab and instigated a physical altercation between the pair. He eventually got his wish when he slapped the champ in the mouth, unfolding into a brawl that required staff to break them up.

They also put a stop to Tony Nese's match with their fighting later on in the night too, and that time it took Mox's BCC teammate Claudio Castagnoli to intervene as he carried the Interim Champ out of the situation.

Are you looking forward to tonight's battle? Who will win and what will happen? Discuss your ideas, thoughts and predictions in the comments below.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Undisputed AEW World Championship? CM Punk Jon Moxley 6 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell