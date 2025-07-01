Backstage update on Rusev’s (fka Miro) departure from AEW - Reports

Rusev returned to WWE earlier this year. New details have come to light regarding his exit from AEW.
Rusev joined AEW in 2020 under the ring name Miro. He was initially booked strongly in the company. He dominated his opponents in the ring and even captured the TNT Championship. However, his booking took a downturn after he lost the title. After wrestling his last match for AEW at Worlds End 2023, he wasn't seen on TV for the entirety of 2024 before he was released earlier this year. Following his exit, he returned to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania 41.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW star's career took a downturn after he couldn't agree with Tony Khan on his creative direction. He also stated that the former Miro didn't want to lose before returning to WWE.
"Once he got down and serious, he had really good matches and it was going well and then he got hurt and then he and Tony just couldn't agree on stuff and just didn't do anything ... there really wasn't much to do with him because there just wasn't, he didn't want to lose before going back to WWE, so there you go." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Vince Russo buried Rusev's recent match
Ever since returning to WWE, Rusev has been a man on a mission to dish out pain to anyone who steps in his way. After destroying Alpha Academy, Sheamus stepped up to challenge The Bulgarian Brute. The two men had a singles match this week on RAW. Both superstars put on a hard-hitting contest, with the former AEW star coming out on top.
During a recent episode of the Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said he fast-forwarded through Rusev and Sheamus' match because WWE failed to build a proper storyline around it.
"I am sure Rusev and Sheamus beat the ever-loving snot out of each other, okay. I'm not gonna lie to you, I fast-forwarded through this whole match. Why? Because I don't care who wins. I don't. I don't have a horse in the race. There's no story. Why do I want Sheamus to win? I don't care, guys. That's not my fault." [From 26:55 onwards]
It will be interesting to see what's next for the former AEW star.
