WWE veteran buries Sheamus vs. Rusev on RAW: "I fast-forwarded through this whole match" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rusev's match. The star was in action on RAW this week against Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior and the Bulgarian Brute put on a hard-hitting clash this week on RAW. The thrilling matchup involved several nearfalls and some brutal spots, including one where Sheamus was launched into an exposed turnbuckle. Rusev then rattled his opponent with the Machka Kick for the win.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the importance of the match. The former writer was sure the two stars beat each other up brutally, but he never bothered to watch the whole match. He noted that there was no storyline, and WWE didn't bother to get the fans invested in the feud.

"I am sure Rusev and Sheamus beat the ever-loving snot out of each other, okay. I'm not gonna lie to you, I fast-forwarded through this whole match. Why? Because I don't care who wins. I don't. I don't have a horse in the race. There's no story. Why do I want Sheamus to win? I don't care, guys. That's not my fault." [From 26:55 onwards]

The Bulgarian Brute has been at his dominant best since returning to WWE. It will be interesting to see who's next on his radar on the red brand.

