Big update on WWE's current stance on CM Punk; Triple H was prepared to answer questions about the former AEW star - Reports

In recent weeks, there have been rampant rumors about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE almost a decade after leaving the promotion in 2014.

The Straight Edge Superstar was fired from AEW in August after an incident at All In 2023. Since then, fans have been wondering about his next move in the business, with many even suggesting he could now be back on his way to WWE.

However, those rumors were quashed time and again, as reports indicated that the global juggernaut wasn't keen on doing business with Punk at the moment.

As per the latest update from Fightful Select, WWE's stance hasn't changed much, and they were still at a "firm no" on bringing back CM Punk. It was also noted that Triple H and many others in the company were ready to field questions about Punk at last month's Fastlane 2023 but were surprised to see none being asked.

Since things can change at a whim in pro wrestling, it'll be interesting to see if the two parties established any contact ahead of Survivor Series 2023, which goes down in The Second City Saint's hometown of Chicago.

Dutch Mantell on CM Punk's future in wrestling

On a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager discussed Punk's future in the business. Mantell mentioned that CM Punk must not join IMPACT Wrestling as it would affect his brand name.

Dutch Mantell also mentioned that the former AEW Champion was wise enough not to do something that could take a hit at his reputation:

"I think his name is worth quite a bit. And for him just to appear on a TNA or an IMPACT pay-per-view would devalue his name, so when he brings his name out, he'll want it to mean as much as it can mean and he'll go from there, and I think he knows what he's doing," said Mantell.

One could imagine the kind of monstrous pop Punk would generate if he were to return to WWE or any other promotion sometime down the line.

Do you see CM Punk signing with WWE anytime soon? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

