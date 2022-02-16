Big update on how much time Kenny Omega has left on his AEW contract - reports

Kenny Omega might not have much time left on his AEW contract if the latest reports are any indication.

The Cleaner, one of the original AEW roster members, has been a cornerstone of the company since its inception. Omega initially signed a four-year deal with the promotion in 2019, which is expected to run through 2023.

Dave Meltzer has now shed light on the remaining length of time left on Omega's contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the wrestling journalist noted that the 38-year-old star's contract will likely expire on February 1, 2023.

Although there's no word on whether Kenny Omega will re-sign with the promotion once his current deal expires, Tony Khan has the liberty to activate a two-year extension on any member from the original roster.

AEW FOREVER @AEWandTNAfan5



- Dave Meltzer



I personally think he’s going to re sign with AEW like the bucks did. Kenny Omega’s #AEW Contract will expire on February 1, 2023.- Dave MeltzerI personally think he’s going to re sign with AEW like the bucks did. Kenny Omega’s #AEW Contract will expire on February 1, 2023.- Dave MeltzerI personally think he’s going to re sign with AEW like the bucks did. https://t.co/xDPoceo9tp

The company's head honcho activated the option on The Young Bucks, whose contract was extended by two years.

Omega has enjoyed a fruitful run with the promotion thus far, becoming the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history. He became a pioneer for cross-promotion wrestling when the forbidden door was flung open between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling last year.

Given his list of accolades over the past few years, wrestling enthusiasts will be hoping to see Omega stick with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Kenny Omega could miss AEW Revolution 2022

While there's still considerable time left on Kenny Omega's AEW contract, fans are wondering when they might get to see The Cleaner back on programming.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Omega is almost certain to miss the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Given the severe injuries he's been dealing with, one shouldn't expect to see Omega back until he fully recovers.

Do you think The Best Bout Machine will re-sign with All Elite Wrestling next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Kenny Omega return? Yes No 3 votes so far