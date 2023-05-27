Big update on Paige VanZant's AEW status - Reports

With Paige VanZant being away from action for quite some time, many have questioned whether she still signed to AEW. A recent report has provided an update on her status.

VanZant signed with Tony Khan's promotion back in 2022, during an angle with Tay Melo. Afterward, she appeared in a trio mixed match alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky against Tay, Frankie Kazarian and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing 2022. VanZant's performance was quite well-received, with her team emerging victorious.

This proved to be her last match in the company to date. However, a recent report from Fightful Select delved into the status of the missing star. According to WWE veteran Gangrel, Paige VanZant is apparently nowhere to be seen in the pro-wrestling scene at the moment. However, the report mentioned that the star was still signed to Tony Khan's roster, but there are currently no creative plans for her.

Travoris Black🤟🏿 @kingblaq80

#AEWDynamite Just a reminder, Paige Vanzant is still on the AEW roster! Just a reminder, Paige Vanzant is still on the AEW roster!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/Ter6azLZyt

The AEW star recently collaborated with former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose

While Paige VanZant is currently away from the squared circle, she has been quite active in her individual endeavors.

VanZant recently had a collaborative photoshoot with Mandy Rose, who was previously a major star in WWE. The latter's FanTime content, however, breached her contract with the company and led to her getting fired.

Mandy had previously teased the collaboration on social media by posting a screenshot of her video-calling Paige VanZant.

"Y’all ready for this collab ?? 🔥🔥 stay tuned 👀‼️ @paigevanzant," Mandy Rose tweeted.

The photoshoot turned out to be quite a success, as both the stars sported matching bikinis and lingerie. Mandy Rose also aptly captioned the photos "Hottest Collab Evaaa🔥". You can check out the Instagram post here.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for AEW's Paige VanZant in the future.

Do you want to see Paige VanZant back in action in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes