Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose announces a collaboration with absent AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has teased a collab with an absent AEW star. The wrestler in question is none other than Paige VanZant.

The former NXT Women's Champion has had one of the longest championship runs in the history of the Black and Gold brand. Meanwhile, Paige VanZant had been prominently featured on AEW alongside Dan Lambert and the rest of the American Top Team.

After some of her private photos from her exclusive website were leaked, Mandy Rose was released from the Stamford-based promotion.

It was later revealed that she had breached her contract and thus had to be let go from WWE.

The former Golden Goddess took to Twitter to tease a collaboration with absent AEW star Paige VanZant. She shared a screenshot of the two face-timing with each other.

"Y’all ready for this collab ?? 🔥🔥 stay tuned 👀‼️ @paigevanzant," Mandy Rose tweeted.

The details of the collaboration are yet to be revealed.

WWE veteran Matt Hardy praised Paige VanZant following her in-ring debut.

PVZ had wrestled once on the promotion. It was a six-person tag team match at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The 28-year-old star teamed up with her then faction members 'All Ego' Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat the team of Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevera, and Tay Conti.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Superstar shared his thoughts on VanZant's debut.

He mentioned that he did not see the 28-year-old star train as much and thus was heavily concerned. To his surprise, she put on a good show.

“I was a little concerned because the amount of time she trained for a match; I was worried. I suppose it was 50/50 on that. I didn’t see it live or anything, I only saw clips. But I was very concerned. She has a lot of talent; I think she can be a long-term star. She really is good at everything she does. She’s super athletic." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Recently, Tony Khan mentioned that he would be open to working with the female star again.

Are you looking forward to seeing the former WWE star and AEW wrestler collaborate? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes