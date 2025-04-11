  • home icon
  • Blockbuster plans for The Young Bucks after AEW Dynasty 2025 return revealed - Reports

Blockbuster plans for The Young Bucks after AEW Dynasty 2025 return revealed - Reports

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Apr 11, 2025 15:06 GMT
The Young Bucks are former AEW World Tag Team Champions [image source: AEW IG]
The Young Bucks are former AEW World Tag Team Champions [image source: AEW IG]

AEW EVPs Nick and Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks) made their shocking return to the promotion at last weekend's Dynasty PPV. A recent report has unveiled major plans for the duo.

The chaotic ending to AEW Dynasty left the fans in shock. The Young Bucks made their return to ambush Swerve Strickland and help Jon Moxley retain the All Elite Wrestling World Title. Hangman Adam Page also made his presence felt during the match and seemingly helped his long-time rival Swerve Strickland. On the post-Dynasty edition of Dynamite, Hangman threatened Prince Nana and told him to keep Swerve away from him.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland could team up to face The Young Bucks at All In Texas later this year.

The twists and turns leading up to this reported match could be interesting, as The Young Bucks claimed on Dynamite that they cost Swerve the World Title for their friend Hangman Adam Page.

Jim Ross on The Young Bucks costing Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks ambushed Swerve Strickland and seemingly cemented an alliance with Jon Moxley by helping him retain the World Title at Dynasty.

During a recent edition of his Grillin Jr podcast, Jim Ross stated how he was shocked to see the outcome of the match as he believed Swerve Strickland would defeat Jon Moxley to become World Champion.

"I just thought that Moxley might lose the title and it didn’t happen,” Ross said. “I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative [in my mind]. I thought Swerve would get the title (…) and he’s been a good champ." [H/T: Wrestling News]

We will have to wait and see if Swerve Strickland ends up dethroning Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in the future.

