Blockbuster plans for The Young Bucks after AEW Dynasty 2025 return revealed - Reports

AEW EVPs Nick and Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks) made their shocking return to the promotion at last weekend's Dynasty PPV. A recent report has unveiled major plans for the duo.

Ad

The chaotic ending to AEW Dynasty left the fans in shock. The Young Bucks made their return to ambush Swerve Strickland and help Jon Moxley retain the All Elite Wrestling World Title. Hangman Adam Page also made his presence felt during the match and seemingly helped his long-time rival Swerve Strickland. On the post-Dynasty edition of Dynamite, Hangman threatened Prince Nana and told him to keep Swerve away from him.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland could team up to face The Young Bucks at All In Texas later this year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

The twists and turns leading up to this reported match could be interesting, as The Young Bucks claimed on Dynamite that they cost Swerve the World Title for their friend Hangman Adam Page.

Jim Ross on The Young Bucks costing Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks ambushed Swerve Strickland and seemingly cemented an alliance with Jon Moxley by helping him retain the World Title at Dynasty.

Ad

During a recent edition of his Grillin Jr podcast, Jim Ross stated how he was shocked to see the outcome of the match as he believed Swerve Strickland would defeat Jon Moxley to become World Champion.

"I just thought that Moxley might lose the title and it didn’t happen,” Ross said. “I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative [in my mind]. I thought Swerve would get the title (…) and he’s been a good champ." [H/T: Wrestling News]

We will have to wait and see if Swerve Strickland ends up dethroning Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More