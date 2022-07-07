Potential unfortunate update on Bryan Danielson's AEW return

Bryan Danielson was unfortunately injured back at AEW Double or Nothing ppv, and a recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests that there's no timeframe for his return to wrestling.

As of late, AEW has been suffering from what could be described as a wave of injuries. Leading up to the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, quite a number of stars from both promotions suffered injuries. Bryan Danielson himself would announce that he'd be replaced at both Forbidden Door and last week's Blood & Guts match.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer shared some insider information on Danielson's condition.

“I know in real life and everything like that he’s fine, he can function, he can do everything. But as far as being cleared to wrestle, — no one knows – getting cleared from a concussion can be any time. There’s no timeframe," Melzter said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Currently, The Blackpool Combat Club isn't directly involved in any kind of feud, meaning Bryan Danielson's absence won't be felt too heavily. The star was originally forced to retire due to a concussion and neck injury. Because of the similarity of the injury, fans have been rightfully worried. The 41 year-old star already realistically doesn't have too much left of his wrestling career.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Jake Roberts recently recalled the advice he gave Bryan Danielson after his second WWE release

For fans who were unaware, Danielson was released from WWE on two different occasions. Once very early in his career, which resulted in him leaving for Japan and ROH, and a second time for being too violent.

On the most recent episode of DDP's Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled the advice he gave to a young Danielson after his 2010 release.

"I said, 'Brother, don't worry about it because you got one thing they can't give away: talent. Just be cool right now, go over and do something else. Your hands have been slapped, that's what's gonna happen. They're gonna get you back, don't worry, you got too much talent to be stopped.' And boom, a few months later, he was back." (01:50 onward)

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle Daniel Bryan lines up against his former Nexus teammates



(Summerslam, 2010) Daniel Bryan lines up against his former Nexus teammates(Summerslam, 2010) https://t.co/DcTGWQWVB6

Luckily for fans, Roberts' advice to Bryan Danielson ended up paying off. Oddly enough, today The American Dragon prides himself on being violent and bleeding during his matches

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far