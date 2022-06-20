Disappointing update on Bryan Danielson's injury status ahead of AEW Dynamite – Reports

Bryan Danielson suffered an injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, and while fans were anticipating his return, a recent report alludes to that being further off. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Danielson hasn't been cleared since Wednesday of last week.

While The American Dragon put on a brave fight during the Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double of Nothing 2022, he caused his team the bout after passing out during a submission. Unfortunately, fans waiting for payback were informed that Danielson suffered an undisclosed injury during the bout, putting him out of action.

During the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer touched on Danielson's injury status. He noted that if The American Dragon isn't cleared for this week's Dynamite, he might miss AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view (June 26).

Danielson's exclusion would be a massive blow for AEW and the star himself. The Blackpool Combat Club member made a name for himself in Japan years ago before returning to the United States.

Kazuchika Okada initially hinted at a bout against Danielson, which many consider a dream match. Fans will have to catch Dynamite this week and hope Bryan Danielson is cleared by then.

NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. recently called out Bryan Danielson

Zack Sabre Jr. and The American Dragon share a history as far back as 2008. However, after the star and his team unsuccessfully tried to capture the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles, Sabre Jr. cut a ruthless backstage promo:

"No more time for subtlety. American Dragon, old dragon b-----ks. Can you take some time out your busy golfing schedule with the Blackpool Country Club to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? But I'll tell you now darling, it's f----ng me." (from 01:40 onwards)

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Zack Sabre Jr. at Dominion today said he wants to face Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door. I NEED THIS BADLY! Zack Sabre Jr. at Dominion today said he wants to face Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door. I NEED THIS BADLY! https://t.co/E7dGOtc0Gi

Sabre Jr. is considered one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. Danielson lost to Sabre in 2009's wXw 16 Carat Gold PPV.

With Forbidden Door around the corner, Bryan Danielson could settle the score, but unless he's cleared within the week, fans might, unfortunately, miss out.

