Championship match underwent several changes ahead of AEW Revolution - Reports

Not every finish to AEW Revolution was set in stone weeks ahead of time.

It was initially reported over the weekend that the finish of a match at Revolution had been changed multiple times.

We now have an update regarding this from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who is reporting that the finish to the AEW Women's World Championship match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. was changed "multiple times" heading into the pay-per-view on Sunday.

Sapp stated that while no reason was given to him in regards to why the finish was changed multiple times, it's clear that the company is setting up another rematch between the two women at the St. Patrick's Day Slam AEW Dynamite special on March 16. With it not only being the one-year anniversary of Rosa and Baker's Lights Out match, it also takes place in Rosa's hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

A new Women's Championship design was revealed AEW Revolution

Another surprise surrounding the Women's World Championship at AEW Revolution was the belt itself as the company introduced yet another new design for the title.

This is the third time that the championship has been redesigned since its initial debut in 2019. The second was done to make the championship bigger, but the latest design is a serious departure from the previous title.

With so many fans saying that the TBS Championship looked better than the company's main women's title, it's no surprise that the company went back to the drawing board to design a new title for the centerpiece of their division.

Sapp also reported that the Mid South North American Title inspired the design of the championship.

What are your thoughts on the company changing the finish to the Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker match before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view? Do you think Rosa will win the AEW Women's World Championship at St. Patrick's Day Slam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

