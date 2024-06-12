Christian Cage’s stablemate in AEW likely to be pulled from upcoming show, wrestling journalist speculates

A stablemate of Christian Cage in AEW could be pulled from an upcoming show, a wrestling journalist has speculated. The talent in question is Nick Wayne.

The Prodigy was last seen in action on All Elite Wrestling television last month in a one-on-one bout against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, which he lost. As a member of The Patriarchy, led by Christian Cage, fans naturally expect him to be involved in the latter's Father's Day Special segment announced for the upcoming June 15, 2024, edition of Collision. However, it has been revealed that a scheduling conflict could potentially prevent Nick Wayne from being a part of said segment.

Trending

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that the former DEFY World Champion was booked for a match at AAA Triplemania XXXII: Tijuana, which will be held on June 15 in Mexico. The wrestling journalist suggested that AEW talent being booked for shows on Saturdays to ultimately be pulled out was not unprecedented and that the Tony Khan-led promotion would probably prioritize Wayne's appearance on All Elite Wrestling programming.

“The Christian thing one would think Nick Wayne would be there, I presume he will be there. But Nick Wayne is also booked for TripleMania in Tijuana at the same time. I mean it’s not unusual for AEW talent to be booked on a Saturday night somewhere and be pulled. I’ve asked ‘which show is he gonna be on?’ And I have not heard. But one would presume the first priority is always the AEW show so. It’s not like Nick Wayne was this giant draw for TripleMania, he was just gonna be in a match, basically just be in a good match that’s what he was there for. There is someone else they could find that could be in that role.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Nick Wayne is scheduled to team with CIMA and Willie Mack to face the teams of D'Luxe, Destiny, and Noisy Boy and Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr., and Komander in a three-way tag trios tag match at AAA TripleMania XXXII.

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage challenged Swerve Strickland at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

The Young Bucks handpicked Christian Cage as the challenger for Swerve Strickland's World Title for Double or Nothing 2024. The rivalry developed from the history between The New Flavour and The Patriarch, as well as the latter's "son," Nick Wayne.

Despite pushing Strickland to his limit and the interference of his stablemates, Cage couldn't win the World Championship at Las Vegas. A Swerve Stomp and a final House Call from the former Moghul Embassy leader on Christian secured the win for Strickland.

Cage has since indicated on social media that he is not finished with his World Title aspirations. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Instant Classic in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback