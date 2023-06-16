CM Punk intentionally made polarizing comments about the Elite ahead of AEW return - reports

The former AEW World Champion CM Punk's return has generated a lot of buzz in the last few days. While it remains to be seen whether he will address his departure on the show new report seemingly hints at him talking about the Elite.

The Second City Saint had a rough exit from the AEW shows last year after the controversial events of the All Out media scrum. After the scrum, a brawl ensued between Punk and the members of the Elite faction. While the details of the incident were never made public officially, it resulted in many people being suspended.

CM Punk's announced return has once against fueled speculation about whether the real-life heat will be converted to an angle on the show. While that remains to be seen, a report from Fightful Select has claimed that Punk had made some polarizing comments about the Elite during a recent interview with ESPN.

These comments apparently referred to the "Brawl out" incident. The report also claimed that he knew how these comments would be received.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The word got back to several CM Punk spoke about a number of topics w/ESPN, among those topics was The Elite.The word got back to several #AEW talent at #AEW Dynamite on June 14, and some of it didn’t go over well based on second-hand reports of what Punk said, which could be seen as “his version of what is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… CM Punk spoke about a number of topics w/ESPN, among those topics was The Elite.The word got back to several #AEW talent at #AEWDynamite on June 14, and some of it didn’t go over well based on second-hand reports of what Punk said, which could be seen as “his version of what is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1j7I2CZzcR

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for the controversial star.

