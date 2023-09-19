Details about CM Punk's course of action against AEW after getting fired revealed - Reports

Following his recent termination from All Elite Wrestling, the pro wrestling world is speculating about CM Punk's next move, with many expecting his return to WWE after nine years. The Second City Saint further fueled rumors about his move to the Stamford-based company while recently commentating on the CFFC MMA 125 event.

During the event, when asked if he had time on his hands, Punk jokingly said he had two months. Many noted that WWE Survivor Series will emanate from CM Punk's hometown, Chicago, two months later, and his comment might be a subtle hint about a return to his former employer.

Haus of Wrestling reported that there has been no confirmation about a non-compete clause attached to his termination from the Jacksonville-based company.

While it was earlier expected that The Best in the World would take legal action against AEW or Tony Khan following his termination, Haus of Wrestling reported that it was not the case, as CM Punk is avoiding any further litigation and is rather relieved after his exit from the company.

"I did learn that Punk does not have any litigation pending against Tony Khan following his termination. Considering how Khan said his life was in danger during Punk’s backstage altercation at AEW: All In London, many people asked me whether Punk could be considering action, and I am told that is not the case. From what I gather, Punk is looking to avoid any further litigation and move on with his life. He was described to me as someone breathing a sign of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemed to follow him at AEW."

CM Punk's blading footage at All In surfaces online

CM Punk was fired from AEW after a tumultuous year of backstage drama, with the final incident being an altercation during the All In pay-per-view in London. The incident occurred just before Punk's opening match against Samoa Joe for the 'Real' World Championship.

Despite the events preceding the match, the veterans delivered a hard-hitting in-ring contest, with Punk bleeding from his head. Recently, a video of Punk blading during the match under the announce table surfaced online and went viral. The video can be seen here.

The match ended with the Second City Saint successfully defending his title against Joe. Unfortunately, it turned out to be Punk's last appearance for All Elite Wrestling.