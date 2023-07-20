CM Punk reportedly led a recent backstage meeting in AEW

According to a new report, CM Punk recently led a backstage meeting at AEW Collision.

AEW Collision is a newly created wrestling show and is the third weekly program for Tony Khan's promotion, being preceded by Dynamite and Rampage. Although many factors led to the creation of the show, including Warner Bros. Discovery desiring more content, many fans have speculated that Collision also serves to accommodate CM Punk due to his real-life issues with The Elite, who perform on AEW Dynamite.

Although Collision has embraced stylistic differences in comparison to Dynamite and Rampage, AEW has still been criticized for adding two hours of weekly content without bringing anything overtly new to the table.

Per Fightful Select, a backstage meeting was held on AEW Collision to address this and more. It was reported that the wrestlers who mostly perform on Dynamite were not a part of this meeting, as it was mainly about discussing the ways in which Collision has been able to create its separate identity compared to Dynamite and win over the critics of the show.

As the show mostly revolves around CM Punk, it was pertinent that Punk led this backstage meeting. The attendees brainstormed to find ways to differentiate the content of Collision from that of Dynamite. The topics like the good and bad of the show, the finishes of various matches, and shenanigans were reportedly discussed in detail during the meeting.

Per the report, the topics at the meeting also included the promotion of other AEW projects and shows, like the company's new video game titled Fight Forever and some safety guidelines that were recently implemented.

CM Punk lost the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final to Ricky Starks

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments were held.

CM Punk, the favorite heading into the Men's Final, lost to Ricky Starks when the latter took the assistance of the ropes to hold him for a three-count, shocking fans in the arena and at home.

In the Women's final, Willow Nightingale overcame Ruby Soho to win the tournament.

In another match, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson).