CM Punk's latest Instagram story possibly confirms backstage report on his dog Larry's alleged involvement during "Brawl Out" incident

A previous report about the infamous backstage melee at AEW All Out has seemingly been confirmed by CM Punk himself.

Arguably the biggest snag in AEW's young history, the 2022 All Out pay-per-view played host to the "Brawl Out" incident. Aptly named, CM Punk's venomous comments at the media scrum apparently led to The Elite confronting him backstage, which turned into a massive brawl.

A controversial report emerged weeks later, claiming that Punk's dog Larry was injured first due to The Elite slamming open the locker room door. According to the report, this had been the main cause for the conflict escalating into a fight. The story was dismissed rather quickly, owing to fans not believing new details could emerge so late into the investigation.

However, CM Punk's Instagram story recently featured a photo of Larry with a few front teeth missing. This has again prompted questions as to whether the previous report was accurate.

Only time will tell if any more striking details come to light in the near future.

A former WWE writer believes CM Punk is done with wrestling

While the chances of the Second City Saint returning to AEW are practically nil at this point, his career as a pro wrestler may be at an end as well.

In a recent appearance by Freddie Prinze Jr. on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the ex-WWE writer stated the following:

"His body wasn't able to hold up. He was getting hurt a lot, as we all do when we get older. His patience wasn't able to hold up in dealing with a younger generation... I don't know where he goes from here. I don't know if he wrestles again... But if you can't get along with your coworkers at all and you resent the younger generation for everything they are and everything they believe in, I don't know where you fit in in modern wrestling," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

With Punk still out of action with an injury presumably until the end of year, it remains to be seen what his next step will be.

What do you make of the recent developments regarding the CM Punk controversy? Sound off in the comments below!

