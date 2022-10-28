"Larry's coming to settle some scores" - Twitter erupts to CM Punk's dog allegedly injured in AEW All Out backstage brawl

More reports have surfaced online regarding the brawl between CM Punk and The Elite. The wrestling world erupted after reports about Punk's dog Larry being allegedly injured during the brawl.

Wrestling Inc. had gotten word from Punk's camp that his dog Larry was injured as his teeth broke when The Young Bucks kicked Punk's locker room door open. Punk only noticed the injury when he took his dog to the veterinarian the following day.

The wrestling world has reacted to Larry being injured.

Fans jokingly mentioned that Larry is going to sign with AEW and battle The Elite to get his revenge.

PAIGE🍯 @paigelikesf00d Larry the dog for AEW champ Larry the dog for AEW champ

Basically Little Ice @bigfaceless When do Larry The Dog and Matt Jackson get their blow off match? Could be a banger of an opener for #aew full gear. When do Larry The Dog and Matt Jackson get their blow off match? Could be a banger of an opener for #aew full gear. https://t.co/uWYC6C3JcF

KayyDott @KayyMickey @YXNGSHARK Haha yes! Larry is All Elite graphic coming soon. @YXNGSHARK Haha yes! Larry is All Elite graphic coming soon.

Morris @IAmMorris11 Larry the dog vs Kenny Omega at Full Gear Larry the dog vs Kenny Omega at Full Gear

The Twitterverse portrayed their own narrative of the whole scenario as well.

El Plethora @ELPlethora The Elite camp sent me this DM telling me it was self defense and this is what Larry the dog looked like when they opened the locker room door The Elite camp sent me this DM telling me it was self defense and this is what Larry the dog looked like when they opened the locker room door https://t.co/kbM0Wpos5m

Jen🧢🗽🇺🇸 @Rui_Chiu @davemeltzerWON OMEGA gave LARRY THE DOG the v-trigger, film at 11. Bucks kicked his face, slapping their thighs the whole time. @davemeltzerWON OMEGA gave LARRY THE DOG the v-trigger, film at 11. Bucks kicked his face, slapping their thighs the whole time.

There were also rumors that Ace Steel bit Kenny Omega during the brawl.

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg Larry the dog watching CM Punk throwing hands with Matt Jackson and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. Larry the dog watching CM Punk throwing hands with Matt Jackson and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. https://t.co/ylZtjPSgV2

"That feeling when you're about to make a joke about Larry the dog biting a wrestler, but then you remember that it was f****** Ace Steel that did the biting," A fan tweeted.

One fan shared a recent photo of Matt Jackson and his dog, and this tweet got fans wondering if Matt was taking a shot at the recent reports.

that brotha @wrestleglasses @bio_bucks HMMM this must mean Matt Jackson (one half of the young bucks) is using his dog to take a shoot at Larry! THE DOG OF CM PUNK!!!!!! 🤓 @bio_bucks HMMM this must mean Matt Jackson (one half of the young bucks) is using his dog to take a shoot at Larry! THE DOG OF CM PUNK!!!!!! 🤓☝️

Following the backstage brawl, there were several reports that Kenny Omega's first instinct was to protect Larry the dog. Omega was more loved by fans after these reports.

KENNY OMEGA A MAN OF THE PEOPLE AND THE PUPS Allegedly, Kenny Omega’s first instinct in the altercation was to remove CM Punk’s dog Larry and keep Larry safe.KENNY OMEGA A MAN OF THE PEOPLE AND THE PUPS Allegedly, Kenny Omega’s first instinct in the altercation was to remove CM Punk’s dog Larry and keep Larry safe.KENNY OMEGA A MAN OF THE PEOPLE AND THE PUPS 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️

GeΩrge | they/them @chicagomadepunk kenny omega a real one for removing larry for the situation kenny omega a real one for removing larry for the situation

wil the spooky dadtrooper @DrLiam I’ve never wanted anything to be true more than Kenny Omega beelining to save Larry The Dog while Matt Jackson is getting wailed on I’ve never wanted anything to be true more than Kenny Omega beelining to save Larry The Dog while Matt Jackson is getting wailed on

El Destructo @iameldestructo @DrainBamager I heard Punk was eating an apple, Elite busted in, Punk started choking, Nick gave Punk the Hiemlich, Punk thought it was aggression and started throwing. The apple popped out at Larry so Kenny moved him, and Steel thought he was hurting the dog so he bit Kenny. True story. @DrainBamager I heard Punk was eating an apple, Elite busted in, Punk started choking, Nick gave Punk the Hiemlich, Punk thought it was aggression and started throwing. The apple popped out at Larry so Kenny moved him, and Steel thought he was hurting the dog so he bit Kenny. True story.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Kenny Omega saving Larry the Dog from assault is the greatest story I've ever heard. Kenny Omega saving Larry the Dog from assault is the greatest story I've ever heard.

Haley @haleyanne_ Kenny Omega saving Larry is how I know that man is innocent. Free him. Kenny Omega saving Larry is how I know that man is innocent. Free him.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble "You can tell a lot about a person from how they treat dogs."



Kenny Omega really a good man trying to save Larry the dog before starting a fight. "You can tell a lot about a person from how they treat dogs."Kenny Omega really a good man trying to save Larry the dog before starting a fight.

A new update has emerged regarding CM Punk's dog's injury

After news of Larry's alleged injury broke, the wrestling world was furious with The Elite and demanded Tony Khan fire The Elite.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that he had never heard of Larry's injury and that it is strange that all of a sudden CM Punk's camp is making this claim.

"Multiple eye witnesses said that dog story was a total fabrication. If it was true, the end of the investigation would have been that Punk would be the one staying," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestling News.co]

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave Meltzer had not heard anything about CM Punk's dog being hurt before today. WOR: Dave Meltzer had not heard anything about CM Punk's dog being hurt before today.video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/HNPa6rTHZA

He also mentioned that The Elite's camp mentioned that this report was a lie.

The Elite's return to AEW was teased on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Do you think CM Punk's story is true? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

