"Larry's coming to settle some scores" - Twitter erupts to CM Punk's dog allegedly injured in AEW All Out backstage brawl

More reports have surfaced online regarding the brawl between CM Punk and The Elite. The wrestling world erupted after reports about Punk's dog Larry being allegedly injured during the brawl.
Wrestling Inc. had gotten word from Punk's camp that his dog Larry was injured as his teeth broke when The Young Bucks kicked Punk's locker room door open. Punk only noticed the injury when he took his dog to the veterinarian the following day.
The wrestling world has reacted to Larry being injured.
Fans jokingly mentioned that Larry is going to sign with AEW and battle The Elite to get his revenge.
The Twitterverse portrayed their own narrative of the whole scenario as well.
There were also rumors that Ace Steel bit Kenny Omega during the brawl.
"That feeling when you're about to make a joke about Larry the dog biting a wrestler, but then you remember that it was f****** Ace Steel that did the biting," A fan tweeted.
One fan shared a recent photo of Matt Jackson and his dog, and this tweet got fans wondering if Matt was taking a shot at the recent reports.
Following the backstage brawl, there were several reports that Kenny Omega's first instinct was to protect Larry the dog. Omega was more loved by fans after these reports.
A new update has emerged regarding CM Punk's dog's injury
After news of Larry's alleged injury broke, the wrestling world was furious with The Elite and demanded Tony Khan fire The Elite.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that he had never heard of Larry's injury and that it is strange that all of a sudden CM Punk's camp is making this claim.
"Multiple eye witnesses said that dog story was a total fabrication. If it was true, the end of the investigation would have been that Punk would be the one staying," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestling News.co]
He also mentioned that The Elite's camp mentioned that this report was a lie.
The Elite's return to AEW was teased on the latest episode of Dynamite.
