Massive update on former WWE Superstar's potential in-ring status following CM Punk's AEW return

CM Punk made his triumphant return during the most recent AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, a number of stars on the roster remain injured, but a recent update has potentially shed some light on one former WWE Superstar's imminent return.

Earlier this year, AEW experienced a shocking wave of injuries leading to their massive cross-promotional pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. CM Punk himself even missed the event, which was then headlined by an Interim AEW World Championship match.

According to Dave Meltzer via the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Adam Cole might have returned to Dynamite but the star has not yet been medically cleared:

“The guys are coming back. Punk’s back tonight, Omega’s coming back soon. Danielson’s gonna be on (next week’s Dynamite), Adam Cole was on TV last week, and he’s not cleared yet but he should be cleared relatively soon from what I understand. So the key guys are pretty much back,” Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

With AEW All Out 2022 less than a month away, there's finally room for quite a number of previously injured stars to follow CM Punk. While the AEW World Champion is certainly scheduled to be on the pay-per-view card, could Kenny Omega finally make his return as well?

Jim Cornette believes AEW has dropped the ball by pitting Jon Moxley up against CM Punk at All Out 2022

Unfortunately, Punk didn't even make it a week with the AEW World Championship before being forced to step back due to his injury. The promotion then held a tournament for the Interim world title, which Jon Moxley walked away with.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager questioned why Tony Khan has booked two babyfaces to clash for the title:

“That’s a sure-fire story in any kind of combat sport, can’t miss f***ing angle, and they’ve missed it. The Interim Champion needs to be the strongest heel they’ve got with a big mouth. He needs to crow about it and he needs to get some wins every week against the majority of my roster, we got to keep him strong,” Cornette said. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Due to both CM Punk and Jon Moxley being babyfaces, fans will undoubtedly feel conflicted on who to support. While it might seem like poor booking, could this signify a heel turn for either Moxley or even CM Punk? We'll soon find out.

