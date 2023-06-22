CM Punk's return has reportedly worsened the "divisiveness" in the AEW locker room

Last Saturday at AEW Collision, CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling in dramatic fashion. He started the show getting a few words off his chest, which may or may not have rubbed others the wrong way. He competed in his first match back in the main event, teaming up with FTR to face Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Even before his comeback, fans and members of the roster alike have had divided opinions on CM Punk. Others have been highly anticipating his return and have no problem with the superstar, while others are on the more negative side and have sided with The Elite for this situation.

While talking to POST Wrestling, Dave Meltzer described the general atmosphere of the locker room after CM Punk's return. He then noted what some of the members of the roster had told him regarding the return of the Straight Edge Superstar's presence in the locker room.

“With Punk being on the show tonight, one of the top guys was just like, ‘We were told that we would not have to deal with Punk except for on pay-per-views, but here he is week one’.”

He commented on the situation and how he felt things hadn't improved.

“There’s a lot of divisiveness that… it’s so frustrating to me because I see it so closely and I feel it shouldn’t be there. It’s worse now than it’s been. It hasn’t gotten better. Right now, it’s at a pretty bad point again,” said Meltzer.

CM Punk was seen "in the building" ahead of Dynamite

Talks about whether the addition of Collision would mean a hard brand split was the point of discussion a few weeks back. Aside from Tony Khan's initial confirmation of no brand split being done, today's episode of Dynamite confirms that this is not the case.

Ahead of AEW Dynamite going live, Bryan Alvarez took to Twitter to mention that CM Punk was in the building, but the question at the time was whether he would appear on the show.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Punk is in the building Punk is in the building

It seems this has just aged well, as Punk came out with FTR to go at the Gunns and Bullet Club Gold, even laying down a challenge for a match at Collision. This could also be why The Elite did not appear directly on the show.

