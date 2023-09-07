CM Punk's return to WWE programming was nixed by top name in company - Reports

CM Punk is in the headlines again after his shocking AEW firing. Fans are speculating about his next move and a possible WWE return. A new report has suggested that a top official nixed Punk's potential return to the Stamford-based company.

According to SEScoops, in 2019, when CM Punk was associated with FOX's WWE Backstage show, the channel wanted the sports entertainment juggernaut to re-sign The Second City Saint. However, the promotion's executive chairman, Vince McMahon, allegedly turned down the idea.

WWE Backstage was a studio show that Rene Paquette and Booker T hosted between 2019 and 2021. Several top stars and analysts discussed the company's storylines on the program. CM Punk, Christian, Paige, Ryan Satin, and Mark Henry were among the show's contributors.

Besides Punk's reported past issues with the WWE management, several current stars are allegedly not fond of the star. In an interview last year, Rollins was asked about the prospect of The Second City Saint returning to the company. The Visionary asked his former rival to stay away from the promotion.

Former WWE writer reveals why CM Punk had issues with John Cena

John Cena is a universally loved pro wrestler and a well-respected name in the business. However, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said Punk once hated what John Cena 'represented' in the company.

Punk and Cena have an interesting connection, though. The infamous 'pipe bomb' promo that Punk delivered was in the build-up to his 2011 WWE Championship match against The Cenation Leader. Despite the claims, The Second City Saint and Cena have praised each other numerous times and are seemingly close behind the scenes.

