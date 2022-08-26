"Near everything I disagreed with Hunter" - Former WWE writer details backstage tension between WWE legend John Cena and top AEW star

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has shed light on why CM Punk used to hate John Cena.

Wrestling fans all over the world are no strangers to the rivalry between the Cenation leader and the Best in the World. One of Punk's most famous wins came over John Cena at the 2011 Money in the Bank premium live event. It was also in the build-up to that WWE Championship match that the AEW star delivered his pipebomb promo.

In the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer stated that Triple H once revealed the reason Punk could not stand the Dr. of Thuganomics. He also said that the Game was spot on with his assessment.

“I remember one time Hunter saying, 'As different as they are, the reason he hates John so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot, he would act the exact same way.’ This is over a decade ago, and to hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he’s acting the way John Cena did back then is just like, I mean, damn near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right. He just knows, man.” (h/t - WrestlingNews.co)

Freddie Prinze Jr. also said CM Punk was not loved in WWE

Throughout his career, the former AEW World Champion has been a sensation among fans and his promos have the tendency to go viral within seconds.

However, according to Freddie, Punk did not have the same reputation within the company.

“He (Punk) wasn’t loved at WWE. Not all of it was his fault, but I do remember this. Punk hated John Cena. Not hated him, but hated what he represented and that’s what the company was behind.” (h/t - WrestlingNews.co)

Punk faced Jon Moxley in a championship unification match on this week's AEW Dynamite. The Best in the World dropped his AEW World Championship title to Moxley. It would be interesting to see how he is booked moving forward.

