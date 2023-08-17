Controversial ex-WWE name is reportedly back in AEW despite previously being considered an "insurance risk"

While the backstage situation in AEW has been shaky over the last year, a former WWE name who was involved in the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident is now reportedly back in the company.

The name in question is none other than Ace Steel, who was previously reported to have been suspended and ultimately let go. However, sources later claimed that he was back in the company a few months ago, although he was restricted in terms of his involvement.

A recent report from Fightful Select claims that Ace Steel is on the payroll in AEW, having been brought back before Collision debuted. It also claimed that he had a meeting with Tony Khan and is now back in a larger capacity while still being prevented from being on the road. It should be noted that the report states he was considered an "insurance risk" a while back.

The report also mentioned that Ace Steel received back pay for the duration of his absence.

Jim Cornette did not approve of Ace Steel being fired from AEW

Although Ace Steel is now apparently back in the company, WWE veteran Jim Cornette did not approve of him being fired in the first place.

In an exclusive interview with Kenny McIntosh for Inside the Ropes, Cornette stated:

“Whichever one of those sides that you want to blame, Ace Steel was a third side. He hears f*cking commotion in a room where his best friend and his wife, Ace Steel’s wife, who was in a cast from a broken foot are occupying, and he hears a fight and he runs in and he sees three or four people on top of his friend and his wife’s cowering in a corner. What are you gonna do? Right? But he’s the one that gets fired?! You don’t fire Punk or you don’t fire the EVPs but you fire the guy that came into the godd**n chaos and tried to f*cking help the outnumbered individual." [6:37 - 7:21]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ace Steel in AEW.

