AEW star and one-half of the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara is the latest high-profile name to be involved in the upcoming boxing event featuring the legend of the sport Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather will be fighting YouTube star Deji Olatunji, brother of fellow YouTuber, musician, and boxer KSI, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13, 2022, with Tommy Fury, younger half-brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury, fighting on the undercard.

Sammy Guevara announced via his Twitter account that he would be a part of the event as a backstage reporter and announcer, opting not to go as far as former AEW star Bobby Fish, who will be making his professional boxing debut on the show as well.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Global Titans, the company running the event, wanted Guevara as part of the event as a "sports entertainment fighter" as well as a reporter:

"So, he’s going to be a color commentator and that promotion wants Sammy to be a sports entertainment fighter, so they’re looking for celebrity fighters and for whatever reason they chose Sammy as being a celebrity fighter." [H/T WrestleTalk]

When asked if Guevara has any previous fighting experience, Meltzer stated that while he doesn't, this is largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things:

"Not that I’m aware of. But that’s not important. A lot of the guys that do these celebrity fights have done no fighting, and a lot of them get knocked out because they’ve done no fighting." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Will Sammy Guevara get to interact with Bobby Fish after his professional boxing debut? Only time will tell!

Sammy Guevara welcomed Bobby Fish into AEW in 2021

The wrestling world was stunned when it was announced that former AEW star Bobby Fish would be a part of the upcoming Mayweather vs. Deji event in Dubai. With this in mind, it's only right that the man who welcomed him into AEW would be the man on hand to call Fish's boxing debut.

Fish's AEW debut came against Guevara on the 2nd Anniversary edition of Dynamite in 2021, where Fish answered Sammy's open challenge for a shot at the TNT Championship.

Despite a strong effort from the former NXT Tag Team Champion, it was Guevara who came out on top. Guevara went on to hold the belt until the end of the year, where Cody Rhodes eventually dethroned him.

