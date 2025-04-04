One of AEW's top stars and former champions, Darby Allin, has been gearing up to accomplish an incredible personal achievement. He reportedly will attempt to finally scale Mt. Everest this year. Now, a report has emerged regarding the potential timeframe of his climb.

Allin has been missing from All Elite programming since being decimated by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders on Rampage: New Year's Smash. The former TNT Champion had his head horse-collared with a steel chair and then stomped on by Claudio Castagnoli before being kicked down a flight of stairs by the self-proclaimed One True King. The beatdown stemmed from Darby's ongoing rivalry with Mox and his crew, which began in August last year.

It was reported in January that Allin had taken time off for "several months" to prepare for his much-awaited Mt. Everest expedition. As a result, many AEW fans are skeptical that The Daredevil could be the mystery wild card participant from the recently-announced men's bracket for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup.

While reviewing this week's edition of Dynamite on her YouTube channel and speculating on the identity of the wild card entry, Denise Salcedo noted that, as per their prior interview, Darby Allin could be starting his climb later this month, making him an unlikely candidate.

"I think he's climbing Mt. Everest April 15, is he not? I believe that's the date he had given me in our interview," said Salcedo. [13:25 -13:33]

Allin was supposed to try his hand at summiting the Everest last year but was unfortunately prevented by an injury. Before his hiatus, the star had been pegged as a potential contender to dethrone Jon Moxley in a culmination of their storyline. However, it seems like Darby may not show up in the World Title picture for some time.

Which AEW stars were announced for the Men's 2024 Owen Hart Tournament?

This Wednesday on Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling unveiled seven names for the men's side of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Check out the bracket for the tournament and its participants below:

Will Ospreay vs Kevin Knight

Brody King vs Konosuke Takeshita

Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher

Hangman Adam Page vs Wild Card entry

Incidentally, The Hangman had been a wild card participant in last year's Owen Hart Tournament, defeating Jeff Jarrett in the first round. It remains to be seen whom Page will have to face first for a future shot at the AEW World Title at All In: Texas.

