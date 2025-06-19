Death Riders member fails to appear at AEW Grand Slam Mexico; Tony Khan forced to replace him - Reports

It was revealed earlier today that a major change was made tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico after one of the Death Riders was unavailable for their match. A report has now surfaced on Tony Khan's effort to replace them.

Claudio Castagnoli is no longer part of the 10-man tag team main event bout tonight. Although the reason for this was not explicitly stated, this could be due to travel issues. He has been replaced by The Beast Mortos.

Fightful Español has just reported that Tony Khan approached CMLL President Salvador Lutteroth Lomeli regarding Mortos being Claudio's replacement. The latter accepted his request and will be allowing the luchador to compete in Arena Mexico for the first time in 14 years.

He will be the only member of La Faccion Ingobernable making an appearance in this special event. Dralistico has addressed this previously, mentioning how they were upholding CMLL rules in place, which did not allow them to make an appearance. He had even apologized to those who wanted to see them compete in Arena Mexico.

The Beast Mortos will have the spotlight for tonight's main event as he is teaming up with the Death Riders and The Young Bucks to take on The Opps, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland.

