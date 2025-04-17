Death Riders member ruled out for nearly 4 months due to injury - Reports

There is some terrible news regarding the Death Riders. One of the group's members will reportedly be ruled out of action for four months.
PAC has been part of the Death Riders ever since the group turned on Bryan Danielson. He is one-third of the current World Trios Champions along with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. They recently defended the titles against Rated FTR at AEW Dynasty 2025.
Last week on Dynamite, PAC competed against Swerve Strickland. During the match, he took a buckle bomb from Swerve and seemingly hurt his ankle or foot upon landing. Despite this, he returned to the ring to finish the match. Following the show, it was reported that PAC was on crutches.
According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, PAC underwent an MRI scan, but the results of this are not known. However, his injury was assumed to be serious when it happened. But there are talks that he would be out of action for four months.
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
Death Riders member Jon Moxley replaced PAC in recent title match
PAC's injury put a dent in the Death Riders' plans as his absence cost them the AEW World Trios Championships. The group has been feuding with The Opps and defended their titles against Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata this week on AEW Dynamite.
Jon Moxley replaced his stablemate in the match, but his presence wasn't enough as the champions were dethroned. It'll be interesting to see if the heel faction will continue to feud against The Opps and look to recapture the titles.
Although the freebird rule benefited Jon Moxley's faction, they were still defeated. We'll have to wait and see what comes next for the group.