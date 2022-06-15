Distressing Details regarding Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest released disclosing his physical state

AEW star Jeff Hardy has been no stranger to controversy throughout his wrestling career. His recent arrest in Volusia County, Florida isn't the first encounter The Charismatic Enigma has had with the law. Hardy was apprehended for driving while intoxicated and also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Fightful recently released details recounting the events leading up to the arrest, which revealed that Hardy had scheduled a doctor's appointment. An allegedly inebriated Jeff had stated to officers that he has a checkup scheduled for brain scans.

The scheduled doctor's appointment might be an indication that Hardy has been struggling with his health for a while.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” per the report. Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” per the report.

It seems that the appointment may have been set as a result of back-to-back high-profile matches with the likes of The Young Bucks and Darby Allin. The worrying details around Hardy's health have not yet been fully disclosed, but it's been reported that he was hurt in action some time ago.

The recently released details also clarified that Jeff had carried a physical license used for car rental services rather than not carrying one at all. There isn't any word on it causing him trouble for his ability to rent cars outside of North Carolina.

AEW has suspended Jeff Hardy without pay following his DUI arrest

The troubling circumstances surrounding Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest have been devastating for AEW programming. AEW President Tony Khan broke his silence on Hardy's arrest and made it clear that there will be repercussions for it.

The former WWE Champion was arrested and jailed for an evening before eventually being released after posting a $3,500 bail. Tony Khan took to Twitter to post his official statement that revealed Hardy will be suspended without pay and return to AEW after completing rehabilitation treatment.

The statement reads:

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon. AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

It's not yet confirmed how long Hardy's absence from AEW will be, but most fans recognize it's essential for his physical and mental state. The wrestling world only wishes the best for him and will be waiting patiently to see him make his return in full health.

