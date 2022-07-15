Details on Matt Jackson reportedly sustaining an injury during AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest

Details have emerged regarding former AEW Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson sustaining an injury during the main event of the first of two "Fyter Fest" specials of Dynamite this week.

Matt and his brother Nick Jackson defended their championships against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland of Swerve in Our Glory, plus Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz in the main event.

After a hellacious match that saw Hobbs deliver spine busters to everyone in the match, Lee somersaulting over the top rope, and more superkicks than you could count, Swerve in Our Glory overcame the odds to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

However, that wasn't the only noteworthy thing about the match, as Dave Meltzer detailed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks sustained an injury in the match.

"Matt Jackson suffered a stinger early in the Triple or Nothing match where Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland won the titles from the Young Bucks in a match that also included Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Stars. The injury was about four minutes into the match and we were told it was a basic spot where Hobbs & Lee gave him the double vertical suplex after he tried to do his Northern Lights suplex on two guys at once, except those guys are a lot bigger than the guys he usually does the move on," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk).

The medical definition of a 'stinger' is an injury caused by the restriction of the nerve supply to the upper extremity via the brachial plexus. This can often lead to a loss of feeling in the arms and hands.

The severity of the injury at the time of this article is unclear. However, since Jackson finished the match, the Young Bucks could still be on the hunt for the AEW Tag Team Championship in the future.

Dave Meltzer confirmed that Matt Jackson felt a lot better the following day

Despite losing the AEW Tag Team Championship and sustaining an injury during the match, it wasn't all bad news for the Young Bucks.

It was later reported that Matt Jackson felt okay after the match and even better the following day.

"He continued on in the match but worked carefully, but you could see him holding his neck in the latter stages of the match. He’s had neck issues for years from the style, and injured it taking a crazy looking Canadian destroyer out of nowhere by Penta, not in the match in Ontario but a match months earlier. He said he was okay from the stinger and feeling a lot better the next day," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

The Young Bucks reiterated this on Twitter and changed their bio to let their fans know Matt was doing well after the match.

What does the future hold for The Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments below!

