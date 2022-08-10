Interesting details about MJF's AEW status reportedly disclosed

MJF might have become one of the hottest stars in the industry, as he predicted, but the star's AEW status is under question. However, some recent backstage news has given a better understanding of the 26-year-old's future with the promotion.

Maxwell Friedman shocked AEW fans a few months ago when he delivered what fans called his very own "pipe-bomb" promo. The star passionately called out Tony Khan, making his status with the promotion unclear. Fans have been anxiously awaiting an update ever since.

Dave Meltzer recently answered a fan's inquiry about Friedman, noting that everyone in AEW expects the star to return, but news has been hard to come by.

"Everything is secretive but everyone in AEW assumes he's coming back at some point but they don't know for sure and Khan hasn't told anyone as far as I know," Meltzer tweeted.

It remains to be seen how MJF will be utilized in AEW upon his return, especially due to the amount of time that has passed since his promo. However, for fans hoping to see him crossover to WWE, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon as his AEW contract only expires in 2024.

MLW's Alex Hammerstone believes MJF was upset about more than just a few dollars

Before signing with AEW, Friedman was a staple of indie promotion MLW. During this run, the star teamed up with Alex Hammerstone to form The Dynasty stable. Currently, Hammerstone is the reigning MLW World Champion.

During his appearance on former WWE Superstar René Dupree's Cafe de Rene, Hammerstone shared that MJF approached Tony Khan with extensive research.

“MJF’s case is a little bit different because he was, like, ‘Here’s the measurements, here’s the ratings, here’s this, here’s that, here’s the sales, here’s the segment views,’ and it wasn’t a difference of a couple dollars. It’s like, ‘Why are these people getting paid five/ten times more than me, just because of where they came from? What are they doing here?’" (H/T: Fightful)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



I had the best tan btw, it’s just the camera angle. While my time with @MLW is over I can assure you the Dynasty will live on....forever.I had the best tan btw, it’s just the camera angle. While my time with @MLW is over I can assure you the Dynasty will live on....forever. I had the best tan btw, it’s just the camera angle. https://t.co/tSHszAkd4d

MLW founder Court Bauer also noted that Friedman similarly requested for changes to be made to his MLW contract while still signed to the promotion. The Salt of the Earth clearly knows his worth, but does Tony Khan agree?

