Details of original bitterness between CM Punk and AEW before eventual signing revealed - Reports

A recent report has shed light on the original talks between CM Punk and AEW not materializing into a deal, leaving a bad taste in both parties' mouths.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when the idea of creating AEW first struck Tony Khan in 2018, Punk was among the first people Khan wanted to enlist. However, the talks between them went nowhere and even led to the two parties vowing to never join hands for business.

While this was the case more than two years back, as things stand now, CM Punk and AEW's relationship seems better than ever. Both parties seemingly decided to keep their bitterness aside after their first talks broke down and restarted their negotiations to find common ground.

This led to Punk debuting for AEW at Rampage: The First Dance on August 20th, where he showered praise on the company in his show-opening promo. During the post-show media scrum, Punk revealed that he had been in touch with Tony Khan for more than a year before his debut materialized.

CM Punk is set to compete in his first match in more than seven years at AEW All Out 2021

Now that CM Punk has officially returned to wrestling, fans are looking forward to seeing him lace up his wrestling boots again. At AEW All Out 2021 on September 5th, Punk will collide with Darby Allin, whom he challenged during his debut at The First Dance.

Though both Punk and Allin are currently babyfaces, there's no doubting that they could tear the house down at the show. At the moment, CM Punk looks like the favorite to come out on top in the match.

Do you think CM Punk should have joined AEW earlier? Are you excited about his match with Darby Allin at All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

