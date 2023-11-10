Details of Tony Khan refusing a deal with top network emerge after monumental WWE announcement – Reports

AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, reportedly declined a huge TV deal with a top network, as WWE has recently announced a partnership with the same.

Tony Khan has undoubtedly revolutionized the wrestling industry with his vision by making AEW a major wrestling promotion since its inception in 2019. Being the President and CEO of the company, Khan has always tried to listen to the fans and deliver a good product, which shows his passion for the business.

Last year, Khan expanded his business by acquiring the Ring of Honor wrestling promotion as well. Since then, ROH wrestlers have performed on a separate show alongside a crossover with All Elite wrestlers as well. Meanwhile, a recent report has emerged regarding Khan being in talks for a TV rights deal for ROH.

Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling reported that Tony Khan was approached by The CW network regarding a TV deal with his acquisition, ROH. The report stated that a CW executive approached Khan in June earlier this year. However, Khan refused to consider a new deal for ROH unless AEW's TV rights were also in play.

Expand Tweet

AEW broadcasting rights will be up for grabs in 2024, and Khan reportedly wants to gain more leverage for options in the marketplace. Moreover, NWA and WWE recently finalized a deal with The CW network, however, it is unclear whether they were in talks with The CW when the network approached Khan, as per the report.

WWE has announced a major partnership with CW Network

While Tony Khan reportedly declined an offer by The CW to take on ROH, other promotions, such as the NWA and WWE, were also in contention for a deal. The NWA ended up finalizing a deal, however, that may have collapsed due to a controversial segment that took place last month at a recent pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion also entered the picture and reportedly finalized a TV deal with The CW network. As per the deal, their developmental brand, NXT, will air on The CW for 52 weeks a year starting in October 2024.

Expand Tweet

Well, it seems like the biggest wrestling promotion had the last laugh when it comes to striking a TV deal with The CW network, and only time will tell how the new partnership will work out.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here