WWE signs massive deal for NXT; details disclosed

WWE just announced that a massive deal has been signed for NXT.

WWE NXT has come a long way since it was first introduced to the audience. During the show's initial days, it was treated like a reality series where wrestlers would take part in silly challenges every week.

Over the years, the show has evolved and become a breeding ground for young talent looking to learn the ropes. The show has produced main event caliber talent like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

While NXT was first a Network Exclusive, the show's increasing popularity earned it a television deal with USA Network. Now, it looks like this television deal is coming to an end.

Fightful Select is now reporting that the Stamford-based company has signed a new deal with CW Network to broadcast NXT every week. The deal will start in October 2024, and CW Network will air 52 weekly episodes throughout the year.

The deal was important for WWE because the company gets a significant rights fee increase, and NXT will now be on a basic network with access to a wider audience. The current plan is for the show to remain on Tuesdays, but both parties will start ironing out details once they get closer to the start date.

It will be interesting to see what possibilities this new TV deal brings for the company moving forward.

What do you make of this new deal? Sound off in the comments section.

