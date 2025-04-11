Disappointing news on Britt Baker's AEW future - Reports

Britt Baker has not been seen on AEW TV in several months. New details have come to light regarding her future in the company.

Baker was the first woman signed to AEW in 2019. She was one of the pillars of the company and carried the women's division during her initial years. However, her career came to a halt due to health issues. When she returned to the ring, she competed in a handful of matches for the company, with her last appearance taking place on the 13th November episode of Dynamite, where she faced Penelope Ford. Following the match, Serena Deeb came out to stare her down, and the former AEW Women's World Champion told her that nobody cares, thereby teasing a feud between them. Since then, she has not been seen on TV.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp said that he has not heard of any injury or whether there were any plans to bring her back after her "nobody cares" line to Serena Deeb. It is also reported that her contract is not near its expiry date, and he has not heard anything about her asking for her release.

Britt Baker reacted to Adam Cole's recent title win amid her absence

Adam Cole has been feuding with Daniel Garcia over the TNT Championship. These two men locked horns twice, with each match failing to produce a decisive winner. Hence, they faced off again for the third time at Dynasty 2025. This time, it was Adam Cole who walked away with the win.

Following his big win, Britt Baker, who is Cole's real-life ex-girlfriend, took to social media to react to his win. Check out her reaction below:

It's good to see Baker is still watching the AEW product during her time away from the ring.

