Disappointing news for Kenny Omega fans - Reports

A disappointing update has been revealed regarding Kenny Omega. The Cleaner has not been seen on AEW TV since announcing a major bout for the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2024.

Kenny Omega is one of the top stars of the Tony Khan-led promotion, serving both as an in-ring talent and as an EVP. He is a former AEW World Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and World Trios Champion (alongside The Young Bucks). A new update has been disclosed regarding Omega, who was last seen in action on Collision in December.

According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, The Best Bout Machine underwent surgery last week to facilitate his recovery from diverticulitis. The procedure supposedly took place in New York on May 16, 2024, which accounted for photographs with Omega that fans from the area had shared.

The update also mentioned that no creative plans were currently being developed for Kenny Omega in AEW. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was set to team up with Chris Jericho to challenge World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks at Worlds End 2023. However, prior to the pay-per-view, Omega would be put on the shelf due to a life-threatening diverticulitis infection.

The 40-year-old star did appear on Dynamite earlier this month to confront The New Elite but was demolished by the re-structured stable and suffered an EVP Trigger from The Young Bucks.

The following week, he announced that The Elite would face Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR) in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024.