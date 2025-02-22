One of AEW's most promising up-and-coming prospects, Skye Blue, has been away from in-ring action since July 2024. She was last seen on All Elite programming during All Out 2024 Zero Hour when she was attacked by Mariah May before being rescued by Queen Aminata. Unfortunately, fans may have to wait for a while longer to see the Chicago native back in action, as per a recent report.

Ad

On the July 20, 2024 edition of Collision, Blue wrestled former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in a singles competition. The bout ended in a victory for The Shining Samurai via the referee's decision after Blue sustained an ankle injury from a Crossbody delivered by Shida early on in the match.

During an appearance at the Chicago Wolves game this past December, Blue revealed that while she could walk, she was still not in wrestling shape. Now, despite rumors to the contrary, the latest report from PWInsider has claimed that the 25-year-old has not yet been cleared for in-ring competition.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The report also noted that the Chicago native was present backstage at Grand Slam Australia, where her real-life partner, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita suffered a major loss in a tag team match against Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega.

Skye began her journey in the squared circle in 2017, cutting her teeth in promotions like Premier Pro Wrestling, Fusion Wrestling Chicago, IWA East Coast, and GCW. She made her AEW debut in 2021, and the company brought her back frequently before eventually signing her two years later.

Ad

Blue's All Elite career began with the star playing a babyface role, slowly gaining credibility as an underdog and even competing for the AEW Women's World Championship on multiple occasions. She switched things up with her heel turn and her alliance with Julia Hart towards the end of 2023.

Skye Blue's real-life partner has been challenged to a match at AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling debuted in the Land Down Under earlier this month with Grand Slam: Australia. The blockbuster television special opened with a tag team match pitting the dream team of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

Ad

The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin succeeded in defeating their rivals, with Omega pinning Takeshita after delivering a Hidden Blade-One Winged Angel combination on him with Ospreay. Later, The Commonwealth Kingpin challenged Fletcher to again face him one-on-one, but this time in a Steel Cage Match at AEW Revolution 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ProtoStar defeated Ospreay at Full Gear 2024, but the former International Champion beat him in the semi-finals of last year's Continental Classic at Worlds End. It remains to be seen which of the two stars will walk out of the upcoming pay-per-view with the win.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see if Skye Blue appears at Revolution to support Fletcher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE