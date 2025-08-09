Disappointing Update on 3-Time Champion's AEW Return [Reports]

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:29 GMT
The star has not been seen in AEW since late 2024 [Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel]

A former three-time champion, who has been on a hiatus from AEW for some time now, made the news recently after a fresh update regarding his status surfaced.

Jack Perry was on top of his game before he took a hiatus from the wrestling promotion last year. He has been a former AEW TNT, FTW, and World Tag Team Champion and was last seen on television programming at Full Gear in November 2024. Meanwhile, it was reported that amid his absence, the Scapegoat was seen backstage on some recent tapings a few months ago. Now, a new update has been provided on the status of his impending return to AEW.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the Scapegoat is currently at home and not injured. He further mentioned that there were plans involving him with Kenny Omega last year, but they fell through. Lastly, Sapp reported that while he did not hear any definitive plans for his return, he did come across some discussions around him being on his way back to Tony Khan's promotion. The uncertainty over the 28-year-old's return will undoubtedly leave the fans disappointed.

Jim Cornette doesn't want AEW to push Jack Perry

Earlier this year, WWE legend Jim Cornette, while speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, stated that he does not see Jack Perry as a top star.

"I don't know how they think he's a star. He's a star in their eyes, in their world. He just doesn't sell any tickets, draw any money, get anybody to watch, or particularly have great matches," Jim Cornette said.
While Cornette is seemingly not a fan, Perry's evolution from his Jungle Boy persona to the Scapegoat character he currently embodies has been lauded by many fans and purists alike.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has planned for him once he finally returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

