Disappointing update on AEW star [Reports]

A current AEW star suffered an injury during an appearance outside the company. The star is related to a legend.

The Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington is the nephew of the original Dynamite Kid, who was part of the iconic tag team, The British Bulldogs, alongside Davey Boy Smith in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The star debuted for All Elite Wrestling in May last year in a match against Dax Harwood. In August it was reported that he had signed a contract with the company.

He made his debut for AEW back in May 2024 and wrestled against top stars like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita on Collision. However, in a recent appearance, it seems that the new-age Dynamite Kid could find himself on the sidelines now.

In a recent report by PWInsider, it has been stated that Tommy Billington was injured while performing on the Jericho Cruise recently. The young talent reportedly separated his shoulder, with no word on how long he will be sidelined.

"The word making the way around AEW talents today is that Tommy Billington suffered a separated shoulder while performing on the Jericho Cruise. No word how long he may be out of action. Speedy recovery to the Dynamite Kid."

Tommy Billington made his AEW Dynamite debut against a veteran

Tommy Billington's impressive stint on the independent circuit earned him a spot on the AEW roster. He had his first two matches on Collision last year and later made his debut on their flagship show, Dynamite.

The match took place on the first Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales back in August 2024. The Dynamite Kid wrestled veteran superstar Chris Jericho in a singles match. Despite his best efforts, it was a distraction from Jericho's Learning Tree cohorts and a timely Codebreaker that led to Billington losing the match.

It remains to be seen how serious the injury turns out to be and when Tommy Billington will be able to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

