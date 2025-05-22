A new update has come out related to the return of a former AEW champion, and it’s not the news fans were hoping for. The update also touches upon the status of a few other stars who have been away from weekly programming.

Former AEW World Trios Champion Jay White, a key figure in the faction Bullet Club Gold, has been sidelined since early April 2025 with a broken hand. Known for his top-tier singles work and leadership in one of All Elite Wrestling’s most prominent factions, White was poised for another major run before injury halted his momentum.

Meanwhile, Juice Robinson has been out since November 2024 with a broken fibula and is awaiting final clearance. The Gunns (Austin and Colten), though not injured, have seen limited TV time in 2025. Responding to a query about the impending returns of The Bang Bang Gang members, Sean Ross Sapp stated the following during the latest Q&A session on Fightful Select.

"I wouldn't count on it imminently. Juice Robinson is healthy, but I've not heard that he's been officially cleared by AEW as of yet. Jay White is still healing up from his injury. I can't speak to the status of The Gunns."

With no confirmed return timeline for White, fans may have to wait a bit longer to see The Bang Bang Gang members back together.

AEW's big plans for Jay White before injury revealed

AEW reportedly had major plans in place for Switchblade before his injury forced the company to hit pause.

According to Fightful Select, the 32-year-old star was set for a significant heel turn that could have altered his trajectory in the company. However, White suffered a broken hand during his match on the March 29 edition of Collision, derailing those creative plans.

To cover his absence, the company aired a storyline on Dynamite, claiming the former World Trios Champion was attacked off-screen by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. This angle was used to explain his removal from the Dynasty pay-per-view card.

It will be interesting to see if the heel turn setup will be revisited once Switchblade returns to television.

