Disappointing update on major AEW star's in-ring return - Reports

According to recent reports, a former champion in AEW may not be returning anytime soon.

The champion in question is Thunder Rosa. While she made her return to Dynamite this week in a backstage segment, there was no indication of her in-ring comeback. Her last bout was in August last year, where she teamed up with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm to take down Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose.

While Rosa never technically lost the AEW Women's World Championship belt, her injury forced her to relinquish the title once it was clear she was not returning anytime soon.

Despite her on-screen return this week, it appears that she will have to wait a while until she gets back in the squared circle. According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Thunder Rosa may need to undergo back surgery before she is cleared to wrestle.

The AEW star apparently thought she would never wrestle again

During her absence, Thunder Rosa admitted that she was sometimes doubtful of her future career.

During an interview on AdFreeShows, the former champion stated that she had attempted to avoid surgery.

“This week, I’m doing very well. There’s been some weeks, and I’m not gonna lie, it’s been really dark, especially when you think you’re making steps to coming back to the ring and the pain does not leave your body. I’ve done pretty much everything to avoid certain things that you don’t want to do like surgery. There are talks of having surgery. I mean, it is scary. It’s just stuff because of everything that has happened and how things have transpired," Rosa said.

She also added:

"Some weeks I’ve been very, very dark and I just feel like I’m never gonna wrestle again, and some other weeks, things are going really, but when I get in the ring, it’s not so well." (H/T Wrestlingnews)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the AEW star in the future.

