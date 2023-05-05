Absent AEW star often feels like 'never' wrestling again

Former AEW Women's Champion recently provided an update on her recovery progress. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since last year due to a back injury.

Rosa has been out of action since withdrawing from the AEW All Out event last year due to a debilitating back injury. Despite maintaining her status as the champion, she eventually had to forfeit the title.

During an interview on AdFreeShows.com, Thunder Rosa provided an update on her recovery and mentioned that she has been attempting to avoid surgery but may need it.

“This week, I’m doing very well. There’s been some weeks, and I’m not gonna lie, it’s been really dark, especially when you think you’re making steps to coming back to the ring and the pain does not leave your body. I’ve done pretty much everything to avoid certain things that you don’t want to do like surgery. There are talks of having surgery. I mean, it is scary. It’s just stuff because of everything that has happened and how things have transpired," Rosa said.

Furthermore, she said while she's doing well, there have been some weeks where she feels like she may never wrestle again:

"Some weeks I’ve been very, very dark and I just feel like I’m never gonna wrestle again, and some other weeks, things are going really, but when I get in the ring, it’s not so well." [H/T - Wrestlingnews]

Backstage concerned about AEW star Thunder Rosa's injury

AEW officials are reportedly concerned that Thunder Rosa may need surgery for her back injury, which has kept her out of action for eight months.

The recent report from Fightful Select suggests that she is still not cleared and may require surgery before she can return to wrestling.

Despite relinquishing her title, she has not yet undergone surgery and instead returned to AEW as part of the broadcast team. Thunder Rosa has attempted to return to the ring but continues to experience pain from her injury.

