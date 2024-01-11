Mercedes Mone's status is one of the hottest topics in the world of professional wrestling currently. While rumors are flying ahead of tonight's Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite, a minor update might disappoint fans of the former WWE Superstar.

AEW is coming home to Jacksonville tonight to celebrate the company's fifth anniversary. The young promotion hosts Dynamite in Daily's Place, which housed it throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Mercedes Mone has been heavily rumored to be on the verge of signing with AEW, which naturally leads to speculation of her potential debut on the Wednesday night show.

However, Fightful Select reports that they have heard nothing of Mone appearing at tonight's show. It should be noted that there is a multi-woman match on this week's Dynamite featuring many of the company's top female stars, which presents a similar setup to that of Saraya's AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam in 2022.

As of now, there's been no word on whether the former Sasha Banks is set to make an appearance. Fightful notes, however, that her debut has been discussed.

Signing Mercedes Mone will do "nothing" for AEW, says Eric Bischoff

Mercedes Mone is currently the biggest free agent in wrestling, but former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff believes that she won't bring big business to AEW should Tony Khan sign her.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff noted that previous top stars like CM Punk and Adam Copeland did not boost the company's ratings to the level that many fans anticipated. He predicted that Mone's signing will do nothing for AEW:

"Nothing. I mean, how many times have we seen big names come from from WWE to AEW, and people speculating about how it's going to impact the business, and what's gonna happen, and nothing happens. It doesn't matter who you bring in there. I made the comment and I'm gonna make it again. AEW is quickly becoming TNA."

As of now, Mercedes Mone's status is up in the air. While reports have indicated that she is almost certainly going to sign with All Elite Wrestling, nothing has been confirmed yet.

