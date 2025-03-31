Disappointing update on The Young Bucks amid AEW absence - Reports

The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW TV for the past couple of months. New details have emerged about their absence.

The Young Bucks helped launch AEW in 2019. They also took on an EVP role in the promotion, along with Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes. The Bucks have since been a regular feature on television. However, the Bucks have not been seen on AEW TV since they lost the World Tag Team Titles to Private Party. Amid their absence, they competed at Wrestle Dynasty, where they won the IWGP Tag Team Titles. The duo competed again at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, where they lost those titles. Their absence from an AEW ring has caused fans to question their status in the company.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are still EVPs in the company, but they have not been backstage or at shows. It is also reported that they leave before the show starts if they do visit. They had reportedly planned to take a long absence from the ring.

Adam Cole praises The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks have competed all around the world and won titles for every promotion that they have ever been a part of. It can be argued that they are one of the greatest tag teams in the world. Even one of their best friends, Adam Cole, seems to think so.

During a recent episode of Close-Up with Renee Paquette, Adam Cole was all praise for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, and he even called them one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

"But I remember leading up to being able to debut at AEW, one of the biggest things was, 'Oh my god, I'm so excited I'm gonna get to see Matt and Nick every week.' So, I love them. They're one of the greatest tag teams, if not the greatest of all time. They really, really are, and two just incredible guys. So it's really, really, really awesome to get to be around them again," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when The Young Bucks will return to AEW.

