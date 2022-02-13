Eddie Kingston's AEW return date revealed - Reports

Eddie Kingston could make his highly-anticipated return to AEW programming next week, if the latest reports from Dave Meltzer are any indication.

The 40-year-old star has been out of action since suffering an orbital bone injury during the AEW Dark tapings a few weeks ago.

The Mad King last made his in-ring appearance on the January 7th edition of Rampage. There, he teamed up with Santana and Ortiz to defeat Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a No Holds Barred trios match. Subsequently, he developed issues with Chris Jericho, which caused friction within The Inner Circle.

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Kingston is "expected to be back next week." The wrestling journalist also weighed in on The Mad King's ongoing saga with Jericho, noting that the storyline had several layers yet to be explored:

“It appeared they were building toward Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston or some sort of a tag feud with those two as the focal points," wrote Meltzer. "Kingston hasn’t returned yet from a fractured orbital bone and they had several layers of stories to go when Kingston got hurt. Last we heard he was expecting to be back next week."

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager WON: Eddie Kingston is expected to be back next week, as AEW looks to be building towards Jericho vs. Kingston or some sort of a tag feud with those two as the focal points for the Revolution PPV. WON: Eddie Kingston is expected to be back next week, as AEW looks to be building towards Jericho vs. Kingston or some sort of a tag feud with those two as the focal points for the Revolution PPV. https://t.co/XwOIjvNEEE

The update from Meltzer is a positive sign, AEW hasn't officially released a statement about Eddie Kingston's status.

However, it's fair to assume that the company might want to keep the fan-favorite star's eventual return a surprise in order to make it even more exciting.

Eddie Kingston could make his presence felt during The Inner Circle implosion on AEW Dynamite

After the ongoing issues between Chris Jericho and Santana & Ortiz reached their breaking point last week, a match between The Inner Circle members was made official.

Jericho will team up with Jake Hager to face Proud and Powerful in a tag team match on Dynamite next week. This bout seems like the perfect time for Eddie Kingston to return to the storyline since The Inner Circle is on the verge of breaking up. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between these men continues to unfold leading up to the Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to hear about an update on Eddie Kingston's return date? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Keith Lee like Dusty Rhodes? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Eddie Kingston return? Yes No 1 votes so far