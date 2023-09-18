Embarrassing details on what really happened during Keith Lee segment on AEW Collision - Reports

AEW's Saturday Night Collision starts with promo segments by the wrestlers, which sets the tone for the night and gives viewers an overview of what to expect. Similar promos are spilled through the broadcast between matches and other in-ring segments.

On the most recent episode of Collision, the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) was followed by a backstage promo featuring Keith Lee.

There was an embarrassing botch during the segment as the sequence of the production team getting the shot ready was not edited out from the broadcast, which led to an awkward moment before the start of the promo. A person clapped to indicate the beginning of the video recording, and Keith Lee and the interviewer stood still for a few seconds before starting the conversation.

A similar botch happened during Big Bill and Ricky Starks' backstage segment later in the show.

Fightful Select's recent report shed light on the production botches on Collision. According to the report, the clapper at the beginning was supposed to be trimmed from Keith Lee's promo but made it to the broadcast due to a production mistake.

Fightful Select reported that the botch during the Ricky Starks and Big Bill segment was intentional and was done by AEW to cover up its previous production snafu.

