Fans won't be happy with latest update on CM Punk's rumored WWE return - Reports

While AEW and WWE continue to put out engaging programming every week, the most talked about aspect in the wrestling world remains the future of CM Punk. Conflicting reports have emerged about The Straight Edge Superstar possibly making his way back to the global juggernaut after almost a decade.

Punk was fired by AEW in August this year following a backstage fight at All In 2023. While the way things transpired divided fans, attention soon shifted to the possibility of The Second City Saint returning to WWE. Many are waiting for him to come out in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago at Survivor Series 2023, but the latest update about his return is sure to disappoint his fans.

Ringside News is reporting that WWE sources indicated that the company wasn't going to be carried away by fan reactions. At the recent Crown Jewel 2023, fans erupted with CM Punk chants before the show kickstarted and during the main event between Roman Reigns and LA Knight for the Undisputed Universal Title.

That said, wrestling is one of the most unpredictable businesses, and it would not be surprising to see if Punk does end up under WWE's umbrella soon.

CM Punk recently fueled rumors of his WWE return.

A few days ago, Grayson Waller put out a picture of himself on Instagram, sitting in the commentary booth. His caption was quick to grab fans' attention as it referenced Punk's now-iconic Pipe Bomb promo from RAW back in 2011. If this wasn't enough, The Straight Edge Superstar himself commented on the post.

This quickly got the wrestling world buzzing, with most believing it was another hint at his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Whether or not CM Punk's WWE return becomes a reality, it's safe to say the chatter surrounding his future will continue to dominate the discourse until a clear picture emerges.

Do you see The Second City Saint making his shocking return at Survivor Series? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

