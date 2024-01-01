First look at potential new title after Samoa Joe’s win at AEW Worlds End [Photo]

AEW has seemingly revealed the new and updated design of their AEW World Championship. The debut of this belt could be very soon following a new champion being crowned last night at Worlds End.

Previously, MJF held a title custom-made for him when he became the world champion. He called this the Triple-B (Big Burberry Belt), one that he ended up holding for more than 400 days. On the media scrum for Worlds End last night, new champion Samoa Joe revealed that he wanted to get rid of the previous design and debut a whole new belt now that he was the champion.

An image surfaced on the internet, reportedly from Red Leather, the company that helps make the belts for AEW. This was a look at the potential design for the belt made for Samoa Joe. It sports one major update, which would be the promotion's logo in full detail with a black background. It is also noticeable that there were changes to the side plates.

AEW is yet to confirm or announce if this is the final design, so this may best be taken with a grain of salt.

Samoa Joe ready for competition after becoming new AEW World Champion

Moments after beating MJF to become the new world champion, Samoa Joe addressed his future challengers now that it was a new era for the promotion.

Joe answered several questions from the reporters, including one regarding who he would want to share the ring with for the title.

He namedropped certain stars, including Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland, but clarified that this was not a matter of preference as he wanted to take on everyone who wanted to go for his title.

"I'll whip Hangman Adam Page's a** any day of the d**n week. Swerve can get it, sure. Hey, who is your favorite? Go ahead, shout out their name, and I'll whip their a**. Like, you'll think this is going to be like, 'I want this guy, I want that guy.' I'll take them all." [From 52:21 - 52:33]

A new belt design would be fitting for a new champion, and MJF's custom belt design will now end up being retired, ending up as one of the most legendary belts in the promotion's history.

