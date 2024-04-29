Former AEW champion injured; may require surgery - Reports

AEW has put a bright spotlight on its women's division throughout the early months of 2024, but one of the company's fastest-rising stars could be out for a while after suffering an injury.

Former TBS Champion Julia Hart last wrestled at AEW Dynasty on April 21, where she dropped her title to Willow Nightingale. The Princess of the Black Throne was feared to have suffered an injury leading up to the pay-per-view, and a new report suggested that she would spend some time on the shelf.

Fightful Select has reported that Hart is currently sidelined and not expected to be on television anytime soon. It's unclear whether her current setback is for the same shoulder injury she was nursing earlier this month. The report stated that she was hurt in the weeks leading up to her TBS Championship match against Nightingale.

Expand Tweet

Fightful noted that the 22-year-old may require surgery for the injury, but nothing has been confirmed as of writing. This is especially devastating news for the young star, as she had only recently returned to the ring after being injured earlier this year.

AEW's Julia Hart receives support from Brody King

The House of Black is one of the most sinister factions in AEW, but its members don't hesitate to show each other support. Such was the case after Julia Hart lost her TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale on April 21.

In a digital exclusive, AEW showed The Princess of the Black Throne clutching her shoulder and crying after her defeat to Nightingale. Her "big brother" in The House of Black, Brody King, then entered the frame, placing a jacket around Hart's shoulders.

"Now, we rebuild," said King.

Expand Tweet

Julia Hart may be absent from All Elite Wrestling television for a while, but it's clear that she and Skye Blue are being set up as major players in the future of the company's women's division. Whether Hart goes after the TBS Championship upon returning remains to be seen.