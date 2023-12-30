Former AEW champion was present backstage during Dynamite amid over 3 months absence - Reports

A certain former champion was reportedly spotted backstage during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite for the first time in a few months. This would be former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Baker has not been seen since mid-September, when she challenged for the TBS Championship in her hometown against the then champion, Kris Statlander. She was reported to be dealing with some health issues that resulted in her being on a hiatus away from the ring.

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that Britt Baker was present backstage for this week's episode of Dynamite in Orlando. She wasn't slated for an appearance apparently, and thus this was only a visit on the part of the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Tony Khan mentioned Britt Baker's injury situation during AEW media call

Recently, during the AEW media call ahead of Worlds End, Tony Khan addressed the status of some of the stars of his roster who were dealing with injuries. He confirmed that some of them would indeed miss some period due to their injuries.

On a recent installment of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about Tony Khan's statements during the media call, and he reacted to the confirmation that they were indeed out due to injuries.

"The reason Britt Baker hasn’t been around apparently is an injury situation. At the media call, Tony Khan talked about key people out with injuries right now, and mentioned Kenny Omega, Pac, Adam Cole, Baker and Jamie." H/T:[WrestleTalk]

Among the injured names mentioned, only Adam Cole has made appearances on TV as he was present during Full Gear, and the week after, despite being in crutches due to his ankle injury.

