Former AEW champion set to return after 6 months on Dynamite this week - Reports

A former AEW champion has been out of action for quite some time. He is set to return on Dynamite this week.Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. He gained a lot of traction due to his sloth style of wrestling, which has captivated audiences. Sadly, he has been out of action since March 2025 due to a torn labrum. His last match was on the 19th March episode of Dynamite. However, at All Out, during a backstage segment, The Conglomeration teased his return this week on Dynamite.According to reports from Fightful Select, Orange Cassidy will be at Dynamite this week since he was cleared a few weeks ago.AEW star Orange Cassidy rejects the term comedy wrestler termOrange Cassidy has produced some very entertaining and funny moments in the ring due to his gimmick. During his matches, his slothful style of wrestling has had many fans burst out in laughter. Fans have also termed him a comedy wrestler due to his antics in the ring. However, the former International Champion rejects this term.During a recent interview with TheAthletic.com, Cassidy said that he does not like the term comedy wrestler because wrestling is an art, since it gets fans to care about what happens in the ring.&quot;I don’t really like the term comedy wrestler because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy, it could also be sadness, it could be regret, it could be depression. If I was just a comedic wrestler, would people really care, would they be invested?&quot;It will be interesting to see whether Orange Cassidy will enjoy a successful return from injury this week on Dynamite.